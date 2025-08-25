Hoax, Police Corruption Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Everybody’s buzzing over Netflix’s The Truth About Jussie Smollett? Documentary which revisits the now-infamous saga years after the murky series of events dominated headlines for months.

The trending Doc features interviews with police, lawyers, journalists, and investigators who claim to have uncovered new evidence about the case, and Jussie himself, who recently alleged that key evidence was left out of the special.

According to his reps, there were more than 10 crucial points completely ignored by the latest look inside the 2019 case, including witness tampering, a failure to run DNA found on the evidence, and the CPD’s history of scandal.

“The FBI tested the rope. The Osundairo brothers’ DNA is not on it. Jussie’s DNA is on the rope, as well as an unknown man’s DNA. No one ever tested the DNA of the unknown man to find out who he is,” a statement from Smollett’s reps reads. “The FBI DNA results came in March 2019, before the charges against Jussie were dropped the first time. Jussie’s lawyers did not show the DNA evidence to the jury. Jussie was never told about it and found out about it two years after trial.”

The former Empire actor’s reps say although he participated in the Doc, he refused payment while others were compensated and had no editorial input on a final cut before it aired.

Because of this, many of the questions that have followed the case remain unanswered.

The actor’s reps also allege that the brothers at the center of the case (who not-very-shockingly appear in the Doc) made a deal with Chicago police.

“The Osundairo brothers continue to deny that they made a deal with Chicago police but that’s been completely undermined and contradicted by former Chicago Police Chief Spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, who publicly said the Osundairos brokered a deal with CPD,” the statement reads. “Guglielmi said CPD used Jussie’s Good Morning America interview to trick the brothers into thinking Jussie ID’d them. On GMA, Jussie simply said the men in the photo were Jussie’s attackers, but never said he knew who those men were or that they were the brothers.”

Naturally, the internet erupted over the gripping doc that reignited the skepticism (and shenanigans) years after the initial incident became a twisty-turny internet obsession.

Did the Doc change your opinion about what went down? Do you believe Jussie or think he’s ? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Netflix’s The Truth About Jussie Smollett? on the flip.

The post Hoax, Police Corruption Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY appeared first on Bossip.

Hoax, Police Corruption Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY was originally published on bossip.com