Report: Browns Trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders

The Cleveland Browns are moving on from Kenny Pickett before he ever played a snap in the preseason.

Published on August 25, 2025

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move comes just months after Cleveland signed the former Pittsburgh Steelers starter in free agency.

After injuring his hamstring, Pickett never took the field in a Browns uniform during the preseason. Now the team can evaluate rookie Shedeur Sanders and former Oklahoma standout Dillon Gabriel instead. With Pickett out of the picture, Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart behind Week 1 starter Joe Flacco will continue to take shape.

The Browns open the 2025 NFL season against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Gabriel expected to handle backup duties in Week 1. Shedeur Sanders will likely open the season as QB 3.

Sources: Adam Schefter on X

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Report: Browns Trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

