Man Hospitalized After Stabbing at Raleigh Bar

Source: General / Radio One

A man is recovering in the hospital following a stabbing at a popular Raleigh bar early Wednesday morning, the Raleigh Police Department reported.

Around 6 a.m., WakeMed staff notified police that a man had arrived with a stab wound. Officers responded to the hospital and then went to Dogwood Bar on Glenwood Avenue, where they believe the incident occurred.

Police remain on the scene at the bar and continue their investigation. Details about how the stabbing happened and whether any arrests will be made have not yet been released.

This is another reminder to be safe when going out.

