BB Gun Found at Smithfield-Selma High, No Students Harmed

A police presence was reported Wednesday morning at Smithfield-Selma High School after a BB gun was discovered on campus. Authorities confirmed no students were in danger.

According to the school, students and staff entered lockdown procedures after the weapon was reported. School officials and local law enforcement quickly apprehended the student in possession of the airsoft BB gun, which was detected through the school’s weapon detection system.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and the school resumed normal operations. Officials emphasized that all students and staff remained safe and that lockdown procedures are part of standard safety training.

Sky 5 flew over the school around 7:15 a.m., showing at least seven police cruisers outside. By 7:30 a.m., students were entering the building without issue.

This follows a similar lockdown in September at Smithfield-Selma and nearby Neuse Charter School, which was triggered by an unverified report of a student with a gun.

