FBI: Durham ‘Religious Leader’ Arrested in Human Trafficking Scheme

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

On Wednesday, the FBI raided two “self-proclaimed” religious leaders allegedly tied to a $50 million forced labor, human trafficking scheme, according to the Department of Justice.

Two suspects, 53-year-old David Taylor and 56-year-old Michelle Brannon, were arrested in North Carolina and Florida in a nationwide takedown of their forced labor organization.

Taylor was arrested in Durham and Brannon was arrested in Tampa.

According to the indictment, Taylor was one of the leaders of the Kingdom of God Global Church with Brannon. The church received $50 million since 2014 through call center operations.

The DOJ said that Taylor and Brannon compelled their victims to work at their call centers and to work for Taylor as his “armor bearers.” The indictment said that the armor bearers were Taylor’s personal servants who fulfilled his demands.

“Taylor and Brannon controlled every aspect of the daily living of their victims. Victims slept in the call center facility or in a “ministry” house, and Taylor and Brannon did not permit them to leave without permission,” the DOJ said in a press release.

The indictment went on to say that the suspects required victims to work in the call centers long hours without pay or perform other services for Taylor, as he set obtainable monetary goals for victims working in the call centers and required victims to follow the orders he created.

If victims disobeyed orders or failed to reach goals, both Taylor and Brannon punished the victims with public humiliation, additional work or food and shelter restrictions or psychological abuse.

Taylor and Brannon used the $50 million in donations to purchase luxury properties, vehicles and sporting equipment.

According to the DOJ, upon conviction, the alleged crimes carry the following penalties:

Conspiracy to Commit Forced Labor: up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000.

Forced Labor: up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000.

Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering: up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to $500,000 or twice the value of the properties involved in the money laundering transactions.

The case was investigated by the FBI and IRS-CI.

You can find the full indictment by clicking here.