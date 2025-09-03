Ryan McGee Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Horrid Debut At UNC

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

After over 9 months of hype, the night had finally come for North Carolina Tar Heel fans as famed NFL HC Bill Belichick was leading the Heels out to the field for the first time, only to get trounced by TCU 48-14 on the national stage. ESPN Senior Writer Ryan McGee joined Kyle Bailey as he weighed in on the disastrous start, as well as his other main takeaways from week 1 of the college football season.

When it came to Bill Belichick and UNC’s performance, Ryan tells people not to overreact most of the time to week 1 results, but this feels like the exception, as Ryan noted recent comments from Lawrence Taylor stating that Bill didn’t have the same sense of urgency that he’s had in the past, and Ryan said that is worrisome, because you have to take big swings in college football as compared to the NFL.

Ryan went on to discuss Alabama’s disaster in Tallahassee and whether LSU could be a national title contender after beating Clemson.

