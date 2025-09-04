September is National Suicide Awareness Month

Source: Storyblocks Enterprise / Storyblocks Enterprise

September marks National Suicide Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, offering support, and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. Across the country, communities and organizations come together to remind us that conversations about suicide and mental health can save lives.

Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and North Carolina is not immune to this reality. Many families, friends, and loved ones have been impacted, often in silence. That’s why this month serves as both a call to action and a reminder: no one should struggle alone.

There are simple but powerful ways to make a difference: checking in on a friend, listening without judgment, sharing resources, and speaking openly about mental health challenges. Small acts of compassion can provide hope.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, for free and confidential support 24/7.

This month and every month, let’s work together to spread awareness, show support, and remind one another that healing and hope are possible.