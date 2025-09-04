Wale Talks New Album, Industry Changes with K97.5’s Big Mo

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Rapper Wale recently joined Big Mo of K97.5 for an in-depth conversation, touching on his forthcoming album, the evolution of the music industry, and his creative process.

Currently immersed in recording, Wale described his new album as a “roller coaster” with “great songwriting.” While he remained tight-lipped on specific collaborations, he emphasized his focus is entirely on completing the project. “I don’t even know what day it is right now,” he said, highlighting his deep concentration.

Reflecting on his long career, Wale spoke about the difficult aspects of the industry, particularly the loss of friends and peers like Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, and PNB Rock.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“These are people I got music with. I know their family,” he shared. He noted the industry’s cold nature, stating it’s a “difficult joint” to navigate long-term.

When asked about his new single, “Where to Start,” Wale explained its theme of emotional vulnerability. The song explores the challenge of lowering one’s guard and “how do I get back on the bike” after being emotionally distant.

Wale also gave a nod to the current D.C. music scene, mentioning artists like Nino Paid and Lightshow. He expressed pride in supporting emerging talent, a quality Big Mo praised him for.

The rapper, also a known wrestling enthusiast, admitted he hasn’t been watching much lately due to being “flooded with content” and his album commitments. The conversation concluded with Wale expressing his fondness for Raleigh, jokingly mentioning his desire to find “a wife and some land” in North Carolina.



