Trizzy Talks Career Moves on DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast

Source: Radio One Digital / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Rapper Trizzy joined the DJ Remedy Freestyle podcast to discuss his career, recent challenges, and the changing landscape of the music industry. The Asheville, North Carolina, artist shared details about an upcoming trip to Miami, where he will be working on a new project.

The conversation also touched on the importance of navigating uncomfortable situations for growth. Trizzy reflected on a recent layoff at his day job, viewing it as a sign to focus fully on his music.

“This has to happen for you to get to whatever new journey is on your way,” he explained. DJ Remedy agreed, noting that such challenges can “bring something out of you that you never thought about.”

Trizzy emphasized the need for independent artists to build their own value before seeking major label deals. He believes in teaching himself the game and creating a strong foundation first.

“I want to add more value to myself,” he stated.

The episode also highlighted the shift in how DJs discover new music, with many now looking beyond labels to find what’s popular in clubs and on the streets. Trizzy concluded his appearance with a freestyle performance.