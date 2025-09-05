MKB on Building a Fanbase and the Indie Scene in Raleigh

Source: Radio One Digital / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Artist MKB recently returned to DJ Remedy’s Freestyles podcast on K97.5, reflecting on his significant growth since his last appearance on episode 31 nearly 50 episodes ago.

The hometown artist discussed his journey of building an organic fanbase from the ground up.

A key topic was the success of his recent headlining show, “MKB and Friends.” The event was a testament to his hard work, drawing a large, paying crowd.

“It definitely makes me want to go harder,” MKB said, explaining the show’s impact. “It gives you a little boost of motivation… people actually spent their hard-earned money, which they didn’t have to do.”

The show not only highlighted MKB’s draw but also provided a platform for other emerging artists.

“I also did it for my homies as well… I had six other artists up there with me,” he shared.

DJ Remedy praised MKB for taking the crucial first step of building leverage before seeking major label attention.

“Don’t rush to the label,” Remedy advised other artists. “Have something to bring to the label. Because when they come to you, now you can negotiate.”

MKB emphasized the power of the direct-to-consumer model in today’s music landscape.

“You don’t need the label to get your… stuff out there,” he stated. “You can’t just sit around and wait for people.”

His success proves that with dedication, independent artists can build a loyal following and create their own opportunities.