Here’s Everything We Know About the Snowfall Spinoff

Source: Ray Mickshaw / FX

A New Chapter After Snowfall

When Snowfall ended in 2023, fans believed the story of South Central Los Angeles during the crack era had come to a close. Two years later, FX confirmed that the universe would continue. A spin-off is now in production, and excitement is building around where the story will go next.

The Setting and Story

The spin-off takes place in the early 1990s, just after the events of the original series. Los Angeles was shifting. Crack cocaine still haunted the community, but a new cultural force was rising, West Coast rap. The show will explore how music, gangs, and survival shaped the city during this period.

At the heart of the story are Wanda and Leon Simmons. Gail Bean returns as Wanda, now a recovering addict with dreams of breaking into the music business. Isaiah John reprises his role as Leon, Wanda’s husband, who continues to struggle with his past while trying to protect his community. Together, they fight to move forward in a city still full of danger.

Fresh Faces in the Cast

Alongside the returning leads, new characters will add depth to the story. Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and rapper Simmie Sims III (Buddy) have joined the cast. Their roles remain under wraps, but their presence hints at fresh energy and new conflicts for Wanda and Leon.

Who’s Behind the Camera

Malcolm Spellman, known for Bel-Air and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer. He’s joined by Snowfall veterans Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson. FX Productions is handling the project, and filming began in Los Angeles in the summer of 2025.

Where Things Stand Now

FX has ordered a pilot, but the series has not yet been picked up in full. The decision will depend on how the pilot performs. Fans are already debating online. Some welcome Wanda and Leon as leads, while others feel the original ending should stand alone. Either way, the project has people talking, and that’s a strong sign for its future.

What to Expect Next

No release date has been announced, but the spin-off promises to deliver a new perspective on South Central life.

