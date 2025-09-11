Jamaica High School Sparks Debate After Banning Edges

Source: CLEO TV / CLEO TV

St. Andrew High School in Jamaica is stirring debate after announcing a ban on “edges,” a popular hairstyle featuring slicked hair around the forehead and temples.

The all-girls school shared the policy on Instagram, stating that edges are “not a neat or school-ready look” and emphasizing that maintaining a polished appearance without the style is part of “upholding standards.” The post read:

“Please be advised that the wearing of ‘edges’ is now officially banned on campus. Remember, curtains belong in the house, not on foreheads! Let’s keep our looks neat and school-ready. We appreciate your cooperation in upholding our standards of excellence as we continue honoring the legacy and inspiring the future!”

The announcement has sparked strong reactions on social media. Some users support the school, citing its reputation for discipline and leadership. One X user wrote, “No St. Andrew High School for girls slander allowed. Our school produces LEADERS, nation builders…. Several rules will look crazy to outsiders, but they help us focus. Unless you’ve been in the bathrooms on the main building, DON’T ASK WHY they banned edges at the school lol.”

After all these years of slicking, laying and swooping our edges, who would’ve thought they’d be banned!

