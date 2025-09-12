Domani Talks Tour, Candles, and New Music on K97.5

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Rapper and entrepreneur Domani stopped by the K97.5 studio to chat with RoyalTea ahead of his performance with K Camp at the Ritz.

The artist shared insights into his current tour, new business ventures, and what’s next for his music career.

Domani is bringing high energy to the stage, connecting with fans in a unique way by sharing his real phone number and encouraging them to call him during the show.

“It’s just gonna be good energy, positive vibes, everything on 10,” he said of the tour. This direct line to his supporters is just one way he’s building a loyal following.

Beyond music, Domani has launched his own candle line, Miami Candles, inspired by a conversation with fellow artist Young Thug. The candles, along with other merchandise like shirts and vinyls, have been selling out at tour stops.

“I’m the type of person I always want a candle in the room,” he explained.

His collaboration with K Camp on their new track, “I Want You,” evolved naturally after years of crossing paths. The chemistry led to them hitting the road together.

Looking ahead, Domani revealed his plans to release two more EPs, which will then be combined to form a full-length album. He also hinted at more surprise collaborations, continuing his trend of working with a diverse range of artists.

Fans can expect more genre-bending tracks and continued growth from the multifaceted artist.