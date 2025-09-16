Cardi B Bringing ‘Little Miss Drama’ Tour to Raleigh

Source: R1 / R1

Cardi B is set to bring her highly anticipated tour to Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 11, 2026, at the Lenovo Center. This concert is part of her ‘Little Miss Drama Tour,’ supporting her upcoming second studio album, Am I the Drama?. The album is set to release on September 19, 2025.

The ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ marks Cardi B’s first headlining arena tour in six years, featuring over 30 shows across North America. The tour kicks off on February 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, California, and concludes on April 17 in Atlanta, Georgia. Other major cities on the tour include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Toronto.

Tickets for the Raleigh show will be available through presales starting September 23 at 10 A.M. General sales will open on September 25. Fans are encouraged to sign up for presale access on Cardi B’s official website.

Don’t miss the chance to see Cardi B live in Raleigh as she brings her dynamic performance to the stage.

Find more ticket information here.