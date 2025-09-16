Charlotte and Raleigh Make List of Safest U.S. Cities

Source: Paul Giamou / Getty

Two North Carolina cities have earned spots on a national list of the safest places to live, according to a recent report.

Charlotte ranked ninth and Raleigh came in tenth among the 50 most populous U.S. cities, based on lower rates of violent crime, traffic deaths, and other risks, according to SmartAsset, which updated its findings on September 2.

The ranking considered five factors: violent crime, property crime, traffic deaths, drug poisoning deaths, and the percentage of residents engaging in excessive drinking. Data came from the 2025 County Health Rankings, the 2023 FBI database, and other sources.

Charlotte ranked highest among North Carolina cities, posting one of the nation’s lowest rates of violent crime at 0.0075 per capita. Raleigh scored high for having one of the lowest traffic death rates, 7.9 per 100,000 residents, and a low drug overdose death rate of 19.5 per 100,000.

The rankings follow previous reports highlighting safety in the Raleigh area. Last year, Cary was named one of the nation’s safest cities, and Apex was recognized as North Carolina’s safest place to live, McClatchy News reported.

Read the full report here.