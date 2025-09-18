Source: Olga Gasnier / Getty

Jaden Smith Named Men’s Creative Director for Christian Louboutin

Jaden Smith is stepping into a whole new lane. The 27-year-old artist and style disruptor has officially been named the first Creative Director of Men’s Christian Louboutin.

This major move that places him at the helm of one of fashion’s most iconic luxury brands.

Known for its signature red-bottom soles, Christian Louboutin has long been a symbol of high-end fashion.

While the brand’s men’s business accounts for nearly a quarter of its sales, it’s been looking for fresh energy to push the line forward. That’s where Jaden comes in.

As Creative Director, Jaden will oversee four collections a year. This includes shoes to leather goods to accessories — while also leading campaigns, events, and immersive experiences.

His first capsule is set to debut in January, with a full showcase expected during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

This role is a natural progression for Jaden, who has been carving his own path in music, fashion, and film for years.

From his clothing line MSFTSrep to his fearless red carpet looks, he’s never been afraid to blur boundaries and challenge tradition.

Now, he’s bringing that same energy to Louboutin’s men’s line.

Christian Louboutin himself is fully behind the move, praising Jaden’s adventurous spirit and strong sense of style.

“He has incredible taste,” Louboutin noted, signaling confidence that Jaden can connect with a younger generation while honoring the house’s legacy.

