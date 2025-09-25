Foxy’s Karen Clark Spotlights Cary’s Soul Food Hotspot

Source: David Sweatman / Getty

Karen Clark, of Foxy 107.1/104.3, recently visited Nana Morrison’s Soul Food to see if the buzz about authentic soul food in Cary was true. Her visit highlighted a growing local favorite that has been drawing crowds since opening its doors in April 2025.

Nana Morrison’s, a family and Black-owned establishment, chose Cary to fill a specific culinary gap.

“They didn’t have, like, a predominantly soul food restaurant here in this area,” explained restaurant manager Clinique. This strategic decision has proven successful, attracting customers looking for a “quick to eat, that’s good, home-cooked meal.

“The Morrison family, who started the brand in 2011, also operates locations in Charlotte, South Carolina, and Florida.

The restaurant prides itself on food made from scratch daily. The menu features a wide array of soul food classics, including fried, baked, and smothered chicken, as well as pork chops and fresh catfish. Popular side dishes like collard greens and macaroni and cheese are prepared in-house, alongside desserts like sweet potato pie and banana pudding.

Beyond the food, the customer experience is a top priority. Clinique noted that excellent customer service, generous portion sizes, and consistently good food are the top three reasons people return. The staff greets every customer warmly and even allows sampling of items on the line.

“A lot of customers appreciate that they taste the food before purchasing the food,” she added.

Clark’s visit, which she documented for her social media, showed a bustling kitchen and a line of eager patrons, confirming that Nana Morrison’s is quickly becoming a go-to destination for authentic soul food in the Triangle.