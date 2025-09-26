11 North Carolina Colleges Ranked Top Schools Nationwide

Source: Getty / Getty

North Carolina continues to be home to some of the nation’s top colleges, according to the 2026 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Eleven state colleges and universities earned spots among the country’s best, showcasing the strength of higher education in the state.

Top Schools:

Duke University remains the highest-ranked college in North Carolina, moving slightly from No. 6 to No. 7 nationally.

remains the highest-ranked college in North Carolina, moving slightly from No. 6 to No. 7 nationally. UNC-Chapel Hill climbed one spot to tie for No. 26 overall and ranked No. 4 among top public schools. Chancellor Lee H. Roberts highlighted that the ranking reflects the university’s dedication to an accessible, affordable education, saying, “Our goal is to be the nation’s best public university, and this recognition shows we are on the right path.”

Other North Carolina Universities:

Wake Forest University: No. 51 nationally; No. 12 in best undergraduate teaching; No. 34 in best value schools.

No. 51 nationally; No. 12 in best undergraduate teaching; No. 34 in best value schools. North Carolina State University: No. 64 nationally; No. 29 in top public schools.

No. 64 nationally; No. 29 in top public schools. Elon University: No. 117 nationally; ranked No. 1 in best undergraduate teaching.

No. 117 nationally; ranked No. 1 in best undergraduate teaching. UNC-Charlotte: No. 143 nationally; No. 38 in most innovative schools; No. 74 in top public schools.

No. 143 nationally; No. 38 in most innovative schools; No. 74 in top public schools. East Carolina University: No. 192 nationally; No. 104 in top public schools.

No. 192 nationally; No. 104 in top public schools. UNC-Greensboro & UNC-Wilmington: Tied for No. 198 nationally.

Tied for No. 198 nationally. North Carolina A&T & Winston-Salem State University: Tied for No. 232 nationally.

With these rankings, North Carolina colleges continue to demonstrate academic excellence, innovation, and value for students nationwide.

Read the full report here.