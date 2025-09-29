Panthers’ Key Takeaways After Blowout Loss to Patriots

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Carolina Panthers are facing heavy pressure after a 42-13 loss to the New England Patriots, a sharp setback following last week’s dominant shutout win.

Head coach Dave Canales and players across the roster took responsibility for the collapse, stressing it was a team-wide failure.

Key Takeaways from the Loss:

Complete Collapse: The Panthers were outplayed in all three phases of the game.

The Panthers were outplayed in all three phases of the game. Team Accountability: Players, including Bryce Young and Jaycee Horn, said the loss was on the whole team, not one individual.

Players, including Bryce Young and Jaycee Horn, said the loss was on the whole team, not one individual. Special Teams Issues: A punt return touchdown and a missed field goal highlighted a rough outing for the unit.

A punt return touchdown and a missed field goal highlighted a rough outing for the unit. Pass Rush Concerns: Carolina’s defense couldn’t pressure Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who had a standout performance.

Carolina’s defense couldn’t pressure Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who had a standout performance. Offensive Struggles: Young’s early-season chemistry with rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan stalled, limiting production.

The Panthers (1-3) now turn to a favorable upcoming schedule, but with a historically poor start under Canales, questions are mounting about patience within team ownership.

