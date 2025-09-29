Listen Live
Panthers' Key Takeaways After Blowout Loss to Patriots

Published on September 29, 2025

Published on September 29, 2025

NFL: SEP 28 Panthers at Patriots
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Carolina Panthers are facing heavy pressure after a 42-13 loss to the New England Patriots, a sharp setback following last week’s dominant shutout win.

Head coach Dave Canales and players across the roster took responsibility for the collapse, stressing it was a team-wide failure.

Key Takeaways from the Loss:

  • Complete Collapse: The Panthers were outplayed in all three phases of the game.
  • Team Accountability: Players, including Bryce Young and Jaycee Horn, said the loss was on the whole team, not one individual.
  • Special Teams Issues: A punt return touchdown and a missed field goal highlighted a rough outing for the unit.
  • Pass Rush Concerns: Carolina’s defense couldn’t pressure Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who had a standout performance.
  • Offensive Struggles: Young’s early-season chemistry with rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan stalled, limiting production.

The Panthers (1-3) now turn to a favorable upcoming schedule, but with a historically poor start under Canales, questions are mounting about patience within team ownership.

Panthers’ Key Takeaways After Blowout Loss to Patriots  was originally published on wfnz.com

