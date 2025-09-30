Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

Lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at reducing trips to North Carolina DMV offices, sending it to Gov. Josh Stein for consideration.

Senate Bill 245 would let residents renew a driver’s license or state ID twice in a row online, as long as it isn’t a REAL ID.

Current law requires an in-person renewal at least every 16 years, but the change would extend that to 24 years for those without a REAL ID.

The measure also allows people who got a REAL ID in person before their license expired—after renewing online—to continue renewing online in the future.

For teens, the bill removes one of the three required DMV visits to obtain a provisional license.

NC Bill Would Cut DMV Visits, Expand Online License Renewals was originally published on wbt.com