Kozmic Sheem Inspires on DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy / Radio One Digital

Rocky Mount artist Kozmic Sheem recently joined DJ Remedy on K97.5’s “DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast,” discussing his musical journey, creative strategy, and the importance of expanding beyond one’s local scene.

The appearance, part of the podcast’s 82nd episode, gave listeners an inside look into the rapper’s mindset and concluded with a dynamic freestyle performance.

During the conversation, Sheem offered a strategic perspective for artists in smaller markets. He explained his approach to growth, which involves researching demographics and venturing into larger cities like Raleigh to connect with a wider audience.

“You gotta do your homework from the home first, and then you just gotta go out there, just expand,” Sheem said. He compared being an artist to “running for president,” emphasizing the need to campaign, network, and be seen.

“You got to get into an area where you’re in front of more people… it’s about being seen and being heard.”

Sheem, who represents the Black Infinite collective, also shared insights into his creative process, often finding inspiration while driving or working out. He detailed how his recent EP, “A Hundred,” came together organically. The project features the leading single “Wanna Ball,” which he performed during his freestyle segment.

He encouraged fellow artists to focus on their health and craft.

“It’s about doing your research and putting your reps in… be outstanding,” he advised. “Be great and then just go out there and in front of the right people.”

The episode highlighted Sheem’s dedication not just to his music but to the business-minded approach required for success in the industry.