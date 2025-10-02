2025 State Fair Foods: Potato Chip Apple, Pickle Pizza and More

Source: Indiana State Fair

The 2025 North Carolina State Fair runs from October 16–26 in Raleigh. It promises to tantalize taste buds with over 50 new food offerings. From daring flavor combinations to deep-fried innovations, this year’s lineup is a must-try for food enthusiasts. Here’s a curated selection of standout items to look forward to:

Savory Sensations

Bacon Mac & Cheese Cone: This cone combines creamy mac and cheese with crispy bacon. You can enjoy it conveniently as a handheld snack.

This cone combines creamy mac and cheese with crispy bacon. You can enjoy it conveniently as a handheld snack. Brown Sugar Hushpuppies: The traditional Southern favorite gets a sweet twist with brown sugar for a delightful flavor.

The traditional Southern favorite gets a sweet twist with brown sugar for a delightful flavor. Carolina Hoe Down: This hearty dish celebrates North Carolina’s culinary heritage. It features a mix of local ingredients and bold spices.

This hearty dish celebrates North Carolina’s culinary heritage. It features a mix of local ingredients and bold spices. Carolina Shawarma Burger: A fusion of Middle Eastern and Southern flavors, topped with traditional fixings.

A fusion of Middle Eastern and Southern flavors, topped with traditional fixings. Cheese Curd Tacos: Crispy cheese curds are nestled in a soft taco shell, creating a unique texture and taste.

Crispy cheese curds are nestled in a soft taco shell, creating a unique texture and taste. Chicken Caesar Mac Stack: Tender chicken, creamy Caesar dressing, and macaroni are stacked to perfection.

Tender chicken, creamy Caesar dressing, and macaroni are stacked to perfection. Chicken Corn Dog: This twist on a fair staple uses seasoned chicken for a leaner option.

This twist on a fair staple uses seasoned chicken for a leaner option. Chicken Feet: Adventurous eaters can try deep-fried chicken feet seasoned to perfection.

Sweet Treats

Deep Fried Donut Cheeseburger: A juicy cheeseburger patty sandwiches two sweet, deep-fried donuts.

A juicy cheeseburger patty sandwiches two sweet, deep-fried donuts. Deep Fried Oreo Cheesecake: This dessert combines deep-fried Oreos with creamy cheesecake.

This dessert combines deep-fried Oreos with creamy cheesecake. Deep Fried Sweet Potato Pie: Sweet potato pie filling is encased in a crispy, deep-fried shell.

Sweet potato pie filling is encased in a crispy, deep-fried shell. Fried Banana Pudding Tacos: Banana pudding fills a crispy taco shell for a playful dessert.

Banana pudding fills a crispy taco shell for a playful dessert. Fried Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake: Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal flavors combine with creamy cheesecake, all fried golden.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal flavors combine with creamy cheesecake, all fried golden. Fried Cookie Dough: Bite-sized cookie dough pieces are battered and fried to crispy perfection.

Bite-sized cookie dough pieces are battered and fried to crispy perfection. Fried Pineapple Upside Down Cake: A tropical twist on a classic dessert, fried to golden perfection.

A tropical twist on a classic dessert, fried to golden perfection. Fried S’mores: This campfire favorite is reimagined with a crispy fried shell.

This campfire favorite is reimagined with a crispy fried shell. Fried Twinkies: Classic Twinkies are battered and fried for a nostalgic treat.

Classic Twinkies are battered and fried for a nostalgic treat. Fried Watermelon: Refreshing watermelon slices are battered and fried to golden perfection.

Unique Beverages

Cotton Candy Iced Tea: Iced tea combines with the sweet flavor of cotton candy for a whimsical drink.

Iced tea combines with the sweet flavor of cotton candy for a whimsical drink. Moose Joose Slushies: These fun, fruity frozen beverages are perfect for cooling down on a warm fair day.

Plan Your Visit

The 2025 NC State Fair runs from October 16–26 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. For more information on tickets, attractions, and a full list of events, visit the official fair website: https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-state-fair/2025-nc-state-fair.