Key Flippin Talks Music & Building An Empire on DJ Remedy Freestyle

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Rapper Key Flippin is proving that success in the music industry is built on more than just hit records; it’s about a solid team, community connection, and a savvy business sense.

In a recent interview on the “DJ Remedy Freestyle” podcast, the North Carolina native discussed her album “Flip,” her unique creative process, and her commitment to giving back.

Key Flippin, whose real name is Keanu Flippin, explained that her stage name is a blend of her nickname and family name. She approaches her career with a team-first mentality, inspired by Motown legends.

“I adopted the quality control thing from like Motown, Temptations back in the day,” she told host DJ Remedy. Her team collaboratively selects singles from a large collection of her songs, a process she trusts.

Her biggest inspiration, she revealed, is the legendary group The Temptations, not for their individual talents, but for their collective success.

“It’s about the team,” she emphasized. “He kept them together. Look at the success.”

Beyond music, Flippin is deeply invested in her community. She recently organized the “Flip the City Fest,” a back-to-school drive that provided supplies to over 400 children in Durham.

“It was a big, a lot of people came together, a lot of sponsors, a lot of just support,” she said, noting plans to make it an annual event.

For aspiring artists, her advice is to focus on building a local foundation rather than chasing major industry figures.

“I would have started working with the community, shaking hands with those even under me, rather than reaching and getting let down,” Flippin shared. “Build it and they’ll come for sure.”