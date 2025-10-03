Listen Live
New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop

Published on October 3, 2025

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Another Friday means another week of new music to explore. Let’s dive into some new releases to get you through your weekend.

Leon Thomas continues to put out unique R&B hits with his recent release of “Just How You Are.” Can we expect a new project from the soulful artist?

Bryson Tiller released his highly anticipated double album, Solace & Vices. The smooth, melodic album features heavy-hitting artists like T-Pain, Plies and Rick Ross.

Other releases today include Gucci Mane with a highly anticipated single and Jeezy and DJ Drama.

You can check out the full list of new released music this week below.

Just How You Are — Leon Thomas

Still Snowin’ — Jeezy x DJ Drama

Business Merger — Hit-Boy x The Alchemist

Dancing in the Smoke — Giveon

Solace & Vices — Bryson Tiller

Only Time — Gucci Mane

Act Like You Know — Coi Leray Feat. Shoreline Mafia

Useless (Without You) Begging Remix — Elmiene Feat. Muni Long

The Nightlife — Honey Dijon Feat. Chloe

