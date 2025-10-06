National Coaches Day: Coach Moton Honored with NC’s Highest Award

Source: Paige B / Paige B

This National Coaches Day, we’re celebrating one of North Carolina’s most respected leaders, Coach LeVelle Moton of North Carolina Central University. Recently, Governor Josh Stein presented him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest civilian honor. The award recognizes his dedication to service, leadership, and lasting community impact.

Coach Moton has built more than a winning basketball program. Under his leadership, the NCCU Eagles captured multiple Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships and made several NCAA tournament appearances. Yet, his influence extends far beyond the court. He mentors young men, pushes them to succeed in the classroom, and inspires them to become strong leaders in life.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine honors individuals who show exceptional service to North Carolina. By receiving it, Coach Moton joins a group of outstanding citizens who have shaped the state through sports, education, and public service.

Moreover, Coach Moton’s work in the community reflects his heart for people. From youth programs to outreach initiatives, he uses his platform to create opportunities and give back. His impact reaches students, families, and fans across the state.

On this National Coaches Day, his recognition is a reminder of what great coaches do every day. They teach discipline, character, and perseverance. They guide others toward excellence both on and off the court. Coach LeVelle Moton stands as a powerful example of that kind of leadership.