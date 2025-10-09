Stay Safe While Turning Up: Homecoming Weekend Safety Tips

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It’s officially Homecoming Season! Whether you’re heading to an HBCU, pulling up to the tailgate, or just out catching vibes all weekend, safety should still be part of the plan. Here are a few quick tips to help you stay safe while you turn up.



1. Lock It Up

If you’re tailgating or hopping between events, keep your personal items close. Lock your car and double-check that your bag or purse is zipped. Pickpocketing and petty theft spike during big events, so stay alert and don’t flash your valuables.



2. Move in a Crew

The buddy system isn’t just for kids. It’s key for safety. Go out with friends and look out for each other. Share your location, set check-in times, and make sure everyone gets home safely.



3. Have a Ride Plan

Don’t wait until 2 a.m. to figure out how you’re getting home. If you’re drinking, don’t drive… period. Use rideshare, designate a sober driver, or check if your city has shuttle options during major events.



4. Watch Your Cup

Whether you’re at a house party or a day party, never leave your drink unattended, and don’t accept open drinks from people you don’t know. If something feels off, trust your gut.



5. Keep Your Phone Charged

A dead phone means no maps, no emergency calls, and no group chats. Bring a portable charger so you can stay connected all day (and night).



6. Budget That Turn-Up

Between parties, outfits, and food, it’s easy to overspend. Set a budget before the weekend and stick to it so you don’t wake up to a painful bank notification on Monday.



7. Know Your Limits

The energy at Homecoming is unmatched, but don’t let the hype push you too far. Drink water, take breaks, and don’t let anyone pressure you into doing something you’re not cool with.



8. Remember the Point

Homecoming is about love, love for your school, your people, and your culture. Enjoy the music, the memories, and the magic, but make it home safe so you can do it all again next year.



Bottom line: Have fun, stay smart, and protect your peace. Happy Homecoming, cousin!