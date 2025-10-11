Source: David Settle / other

The 2025 North Carolina State Fair runs from October 16 to October 26 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Gates open at noon on Thursday, October 16, and at 9 a.m. on all other days. Closing times vary: 11 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 p.m. on weekends. Final entry is 45 minutes before closing.

Weather Forecast

October in North Carolina typically offers mild temperatures, with highs around 73°F and lows near 55°F. However, be prepared for possible rain, as the state averages 3 to 8 days of precipitation during the month. It’s advisable to bring an umbrella to stay dry.

Traffic & Parking Tips

The fairgrounds are located at 1025 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607. Free parking is available on-site, including in the Dogwood and Cardinal lots, offering over 4,200 spaces. However, these lots can fill up quickly, especially on weekends. To avoid congestion, consider using the Park & Ride shuttle service, which operates from various locations around Raleigh NC Agriculture.

Best Days to Attend

If you prefer a less crowded experience, weekdays are ideal. Sundays can also be a good option, as they tend to be less busy than Saturdays. Arriving early in the day can help you avoid the largest crowds.

Must-See Attractions

New Food Items : This year introduces 88 new food items, including unique creations like Flaming Hot Cheetos pickle pizza and hot honey jalapeño popper donuts with bacon.

: This year introduces 88 new food items, including unique creations like Flaming Hot Cheetos pickle pizza and hot honey jalapeño popper donuts with bacon. Rides & Games : Enjoy a variety of thrill rides, game booths, and the State Fair Flyer, which offers an aerial view of the fairgrounds.

: Enjoy a variety of thrill rides, game booths, and the State Fair Flyer, which offers an aerial view of the fairgrounds. Village of Yesteryear : Experience over 75 local artisans selling handmade goods, showcasing North Carolina’s rich craft traditions.

: Experience over 75 local artisans selling handmade goods, showcasing North Carolina’s rich craft traditions. Historical Exhibits: Explore displays of historical farm equipment and learn about the state’s agricultural heritage.

Tickets & Admission

Advance tickets are available for purchase online. Prices vary, so it’s recommended to check the official website for the most current information Etix.

Final Tips

Dress Comfortably : Wear comfortable shoes, as you’ll be walking a lot.

: Wear comfortable shoes, as you’ll be walking a lot. Stay Hydrated : Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.

: Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day. Plan Ahead: Check the fair’s official website for a schedule of events and map of the grounds to plan your visit effectively.

Find more tips here. Enjoy your visit to the 2025 North Carolina State Fair!