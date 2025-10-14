K97.5’s Mir.I.am Sits Down with Millennials vs The World Podcast

K97.5’s Mir.I.am sat down with the creators of Millennials vs The World after their Podcast Party Raleigh tour stop for a real conversation about teamwork, creative growth, and staying true to their vision.

Source: Millennials Vs The World / Millennials Vs The World

The crew shared how they built a platform centered on authenticity, transparency, and community and what made their podcast stand out in today’s crowded media space. They also shared laughs during a fun 90s Either-Or game and revealed their favorite part of being millennials.

