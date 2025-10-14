K97.5’s Mir.I.am Sits Down with Millennials vs The World Podcast

Mir.I.am Sits Down with Millennials vs The World Podcast
K97.5’s Mir.I.am sat down with the creators of Millennials vs The World after their Podcast Party Raleigh tour stop for a real conversation about teamwork, creative growth, and staying true to their vision.
The crew shared how they built a platform centered on authenticity, transparency, and community and what made their podcast stand out in today’s crowded media space. They also shared laughs during a fun 90s Either-Or game and revealed their favorite part of being millennials.