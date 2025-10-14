Listen Live
Entertainment

Mir.I.am Sits Down with Millennials vs The World Podcast

K97.5’s Mir.I.am Sits Down with Millennials vs The World Podcast

K97.5’s Mir.I.am sat down with the creators of Millennials vs The World in Raleigh to talk teamwork, creative growth, and how staying true to their vision helped build a powerful podcast platform

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5’s Mir.I.am sat down with the creators of Millennials vs The World after their Podcast Party Raleigh tour stop for a real conversation about teamwork, creative growth, and staying true to their vision.

Millennials Vs The World
Source: Millennials Vs The World / Millennials Vs The World

The crew shared how they built a platform centered on authenticity, transparency, and community and what made their podcast stand out in today’s crowded media space. They also shared laughs during a fun 90s Either-Or game and revealed their favorite part of being millennials.

🎧 Follow Millennials vs The World:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/millennialsvstheworld_
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2Nk1dw2nciK6QbrlhTJcbn
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7dC5xXAPuhE2vQfxEs1_zw
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/millennialsvstheworld

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close