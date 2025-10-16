State Fair Crowds and Billie Eilish Fans Could Bring Major Traffic

Source: storyblocks / storyblocks

The standstill during the Chris Brown “Breezy Bowl” concert earlier this week is still a hot topic in Raleigh. Thousands of fans reported being stuck in traffic for hours trying to get to Carter-Finley Stadium. Some people left their cars on I-40 and started walking along the interstate, hoping to make it in time.

Now, local drivers are being warned that another traffic crunch is on the way.

The North Carolina State Fair opens Thursday and runs through October 26. The fair routinely slows traffic around major routes like Blue Ridge Road, Edwards Mill Road, Hillsborough Street, Wade Avenue, Trinity Road, and I-440. On its own, it usually creates congestion throughout the day and into the evening.

Beginning today, the strain will be even heavier. Billie Eilish is performing at the Lenovo Center on both Thursday and Friday night, with shows starting at 7 p.m. Organizers have already told fans to expect backups, arrive early, carpool if possible, and plan for longer travel times with the fair happening next door.

After the Breezy Bowl chaos, social media has been buzzing with complaints and questions about how Raleigh handles arrival and departure traffic for major events. Some people pointed at venues, others at police, while others blamed the lack of coordinated traffic management.

