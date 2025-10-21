Oh Snap! Millions of Americans Could Lose Food-Stamp Benefits

Source: @CreateHERStock / nappy.co

Nearly 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could see their food benefits cut off or reduced in November if the federal funding gap continues.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the government won’t have enough money to cover full SNAP payments unless Congress or the administration steps in soon.

Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, warned the program could run out of funds within two weeks, leaving families without access to vital food support.

The USDA has about $6 billion in emergency funds it can use to keep the program running. But that won’t stretch far enough to meet the roughly $8 billion needed for one month of benefits.

Some states are already sounding the alarm, and people on social media report delays or pauses in their benefits.

This funding crisis hits at a time when many families are already struggling to make ends meet. If the shutdown continues, millions could lose access to food assistance next month.

