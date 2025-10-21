Getting Ready for NBA YoungBoy: The Songs That Had Us Lit

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Raleigh, it’s about to be up! NBA YoungBoy is pulling up to the city this Friday, and if you know anything about YB fans, you know it’s going to be wild. Whether you’ve been with him since the 38 Baby days or you just got hip, the energy he brings is unmatched.

And he’s not coming alone! Raleigh’s own Toosii is hitting the stage too!

Before the tour touches down, let’s run through some of the YoungBoy songs that had us lit:

“Make No Sense”

“Outside Today”

“No Smoke”

“38 Baby”

“Right Foot Creep”

“Untouchable”

“Lil Top”

“Put It on Me”

“Lonely Child”

“Vette Motors”

Every one of these tracks hits different! From the pain to the pressure, to the turn-up moments that always get the crowd going.

So get your outfit together, make sure your phone’s charged, and get ready to scream every lyric because when NBA YoungBoy hits Raleigh, it’s gonna be nothing but energy!

Tickets are still available now at Ticketmaster.com