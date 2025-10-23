Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media Day three on The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was a timeline of Black music and culture as guests with the theme of 70s vs 90s. From bell-bottoms and afros to baggy jeans and bamboo earrings, the “Party with a Purpose” was in full effect, celebrating two iconic decades. Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The legendary Sheryl Underwood graced the stage with her raw and hilarious comedy. She gushed over Tyrese and bringing him on the stage. The multi-talented Tyrese brought a blend of soulful R&B and undeniable charisma. His performance was a journey through his catalog of hits, from heartfelt ballads to upbeat anthems that had everyone dancing.

Source: Nia Noelle / Reach Media Erica Campbell set the tone for the day bringing her powerful Laugh Cry Heal conference to the ship. Joined by her sisters, gospel powerhouse Tina Campbell and style maven GooGoo Atkins, Erica led an uplifting session filled with honest conversation, laughter, and soul-stirring music. The trio created a safe space for healing and connection, inviting attendees to laugh, cry, and leave each other better than they came. Their dynamic presence and message of faith resonated with the Fantastic Voyage family, reminding everyone that Black joy and spiritual renewal belong at the center of the celebration. Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media The energy continued to build with Rickey Smiley's live karaoke, where cruisers became the stars, belting out classics with passion and soul, uniting everyone in song and laughter.

Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media Alton Walker and D. Ellis took the stage with their relatable humor and set a perfect tone for the night, leaving the audience laughing and ready for more.

Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media The legendary Force MDs transported the crowd with their timeless throwback R&B harmonies. Performing hits that have defined love for generations, their smooth vocals and classic choreography served as a powerful reminder of the enduring power of great music.

