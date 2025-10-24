Listen Live
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show

Published on October 24, 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One

The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kept the party going on Day 4, docking in the beautiful nation of Belize for a day of sun-soaked exploration and community fun. After enjoying the island’s vibrant culture, cruisers returned to the ship for a spirited Western Night, trading their beachwear for cowboy hats and boots.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

As the sun was setting the Southern Soul Show kicked off with Fat Daddy taking the stage. Fat Daddy had the audience singing and dancing while line dancing. 803 Fresh kept the dance floor packed and the fans clacking high all night long. Tucka wrapped the show with a soulful performance

The legendary Shirley Murdock graced the stage with a performance that was nothing short of magical. Belting out her timeless hits like ‘As We Lay’ and ‘Go on Without You,’ she transported the audience back to the golden era of R&B. 

The one and only Adina Howard. She sang her classics like “Freak Like Me”, reminding everyone why she remains an R&B icon. Her bold and unapologetic performance was the vibe fans were asking for.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One

Songstress Chanté Moore graced the stage next, captivating the crowd with her incredible vocal range and timeless hits, delivering a performance filled with elegance and power. A highlight of her set was a soulful tribute to the late, great D’Angelo, pouring her heart into his classics and inviting the audience to reflect and celebrate his legacy together. The heartfelt homage brought a wave of emotion, pulling everyone closer as Moore honored a legend lost but never forgotten.

Check out more from the fourth night on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage below

Sam Sylk of WZAK Hosted the Southern Soul Concert

Early Morning Exercise on the Top Deck

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One

Adina Howard Performs Freak Like Me

Myra J Takes the Stage at The All-Star Comedy Show

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One

Fat Daddy Came Through With the Country Vibes

Cruisers Dressed Up in their Western Wear

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One

Tucka Takes the Stage

Chef Jernard and the TVOne Chefs Served Up Great Food for Cruisers

Ship Church AKA Morning Inspiration Brought to you by Denny’s

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One

Lots of Line Dancing on Western Night!

Fat Daddy Got in On the Dancing Too

