5 Meals You Can Make for Under $10 While the Food-Stamp Freeze Hits

With the federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) running out (and many families facing tighter grocery budgets), I’m keeping it real with Y’all: you can still eat good without breaking the bank. I’m talking meals for under ten dollars that feed the whole crew. Grab pen & paper.

1. Spaghetti Dinner

1 lb spaghetti noodles (~$1.50)

1 jar pasta sauce (~$2.50)

1 lb ground beef (~$5.50 according to local retail averages)

Garlic bread (~$1.50)

Total estimated cost: ~$10 or less (depending on the sale price of beef)

Throw in a salad or veggies if you have leftover budget.

2. Chicken Alfredo

½ box fettuccine (~$1.00)

1 jar Alfredo sauce (~$2.00)

1 lb chicken (boneless, on sale ~ $4.00-5.00)

If shrimp’s on sale (~$8-10/lb sometimes) you could swap in shrimp (~$3-4 portion)

Estimated cost: ~$9-10.

TIP: Use half the jar of sauce and freeze the rest for next time.

3. Taco Night

1 lb ground beef or turkey (~$4-5)

Taco seasoning (~$1.00)

Tortillas (pack ~ $2.00)

Shredded cheese & salsa (~$2.00)

Total cost: ~$9-10.

Stretch it further by adding beans (~$1) or rice (~$1) for the family.

4. Sloppy Joes & Fries

1 lb ground beef (~$4-5)

Can of sloppy joe sauce (~$1.50)

Hamburger buns (~$2.00)

Frozen fries (~$2.00)

Estimated cost: ~$9.

Comfort food mode activated — childhood favorite that still hits.

5. Hot Dog Night with Baked Beans

Hot dogs (package ~$2.50)

Hot dog buns (~$2.00)

Baked beans (can ~$1.50)

Add veggie sticks or a side (~$2.00)

Estimated cost: ~$8-9.

Quick, cheap, and you still get a full meal.

6. Bonus: DIY Quesadillas

Tortillas (~$2.00)

Shredded cheese (~$2.50)

Leftover chicken/turkey/beans (~$2.00)

Salsa (~$1.00)

Estimated cost: ~$7-8.

Quick throw-together, perfect for busy nights

What This Means for You

Grocery budgets are under pressure.

These meals keep you fed without overthinking or overspending.

or overspending. Share these with your friends or post them on the station’s socials with your own twist.