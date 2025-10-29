5 Meals You Can Make for Under $10 While the Food-Stamp Freeze Hits
With the federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) running out (and many families facing tighter grocery budgets), I’m keeping it real with Y’all: you can still eat good without breaking the bank. I’m talking meals for under ten dollars that feed the whole crew. Grab pen & paper.
1. Spaghetti Dinner
- 1 lb spaghetti noodles (~$1.50)
- 1 jar pasta sauce (~$2.50)
- 1 lb ground beef (~$5.50 according to local retail averages)
- Garlic bread (~$1.50)
Total estimated cost: ~$10 or less (depending on the sale price of beef)
Throw in a salad or veggies if you have leftover budget.
2. Chicken Alfredo
- ½ box fettuccine (~$1.00)
- 1 jar Alfredo sauce (~$2.00)
- 1 lb chicken (boneless, on sale ~ $4.00-5.00)
- If shrimp’s on sale (~$8-10/lb sometimes) you could swap in shrimp (~$3-4 portion)
Estimated cost: ~$9-10.
TIP: Use half the jar of sauce and freeze the rest for next time.
3. Taco Night
- 1 lb ground beef or turkey (~$4-5)
- Taco seasoning (~$1.00)
- Tortillas (pack ~ $2.00)
- Shredded cheese & salsa (~$2.00)
Total cost: ~$9-10.
Stretch it further by adding beans (~$1) or rice (~$1) for the family.
4. Sloppy Joes & Fries
- 1 lb ground beef (~$4-5)
- Can of sloppy joe sauce (~$1.50)
- Hamburger buns (~$2.00)
- Frozen fries (~$2.00)
Estimated cost: ~$9.
Comfort food mode activated — childhood favorite that still hits.
5. Hot Dog Night with Baked Beans
- Hot dogs (package ~$2.50)
- Hot dog buns (~$2.00)
- Baked beans (can ~$1.50)
- Add veggie sticks or a side (~$2.00)
Estimated cost: ~$8-9.
Quick, cheap, and you still get a full meal.
6. Bonus: DIY Quesadillas
- Tortillas (~$2.00)
- Shredded cheese (~$2.50)
- Leftover chicken/turkey/beans (~$2.00)
- Salsa (~$1.00)
Estimated cost: ~$7-8.
Quick throw-together, perfect for busy nights
What This Means for You
- Grocery budgets are under pressure.
- These meals keep you fed without overthinking or overspending.
- Share these with your friends or post them on the station’s socials with your own twist.