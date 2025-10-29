How You Can Help Jamaica Recover After Hurricane Melissa
Hurricane Melissa slammed into Jamaica on Tuesday, October 28, as a Category 5 storm with winds topping 185 miles per hour, making it one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the island. The storm tore through Southwestern Jamaica, leaving homes destroyed, roads flooded, and families in urgent need of food, water, and medical care.
But even from right here in North Carolina, we can step up and show love. Here’s how you can help:
Ways to Support Jamaica’s Recovery
- GlobalGiving’s Hurricane Melissa Relief Fund – Helps provide food, clean water, medical care, and emergency supplies for displaced families and frontline workers.
- World Central Kitchen – Founded by chef José Andrés, this group is already on the ground providing hot meals to families hit hardest by the storm.
- The Salvation Army – Offering shelter, evacuation help, and coordinated relief efforts across the Caribbean, including Jamaica.
- The American Friends of Jamaica Disaster Relief Fund – Supports rebuilding and recovery when natural disasters impact Jamaican communities.
- The Red Cross – Assisting with search, rescue, and humanitarian aid throughout the island.
- Project HOPE – Sending emergency medical teams and health supplies to affected areas.
- GiveDirectly – Providing direct cash assistance so families can buy essentials like food, water, diapers, and medicine.
From NC to JA
Whether you’re from the islands or want to lend a hand, every donation counts. The people of Jamaica need food, shelter, and medical care now, and a little help from us here in the Carolinas can go a long way.