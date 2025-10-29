How You Can Help Jamaica Recover After Hurricane Melissa

Source: Canva/radioone / canva/radioone

Hurricane Melissa slammed into Jamaica on Tuesday, October 28, as a Category 5 storm with winds topping 185 miles per hour, making it one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the island. The storm tore through Southwestern Jamaica, leaving homes destroyed, roads flooded, and families in urgent need of food, water, and medical care.

But even from right here in North Carolina, we can step up and show love. Here’s how you can help:

Ways to Support Jamaica’s Recovery

From NC to JA

Whether you’re from the islands or want to lend a hand, every donation counts. The people of Jamaica need food, shelter, and medical care now, and a little help from us here in the Carolinas can go a long way.

