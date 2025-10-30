EXCLUSIVE: Karrueche Tran Talks Halloween Plans & Praises Raising Cane’s For ‘Collabing With The Culture’ As They Debut 2,518-Pound Jack-O’-Lantern

Hollywood is in the Halloween spirit!

Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves brought the holiday cheer to the heart of Hollywood in the form of a giant 2,518-pound jack-o’-lantern. Carved by Food Network star and Guinness World Record holder Eric Jones, along with his team of expert carvers, the giant gourd was inspired by all things Hollywood and Halloween, carved with mashup of imagery that represents both the restaurant and Los Angeles.

The spectacle is currently on display outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre along the Hollywood Walk of Fame and will remain in the iconic location until Sunday, November 2. During its unveiling, Graves, Jones, and Grower of the Year Emmett Andrusz debuted the pumpkin as fans, tourists, and special guests including Karrueche, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Jesse Palmer, Cory Wharton, and more came to see the masterpiece.

Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

Set to open a Raising Cane’s in the same iconic location next month, Graves opened up about his decision to display a giant jack-o’-lantern not only here, but in New York City, as well.

“I’ve always loved Halloweens and jack-o’-lanterns and dreamed of having the biggest pumpkin in the world and last year we got it,” the founder and CEO said. “This year, we have the first and second largest pumpkins in the country and I wanted to share them with as many people as possible, which is why we have one here on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one in the heart of Times Square at Military Island.”

He continued, “Halloween is a fun time and pumpkins are so inspiring. I want kids to walk by this pumpkin and know that they can be a grower or a carver – or anything they want to be – and have the opportunity to bring joy to so many people through their passions.” Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

The Grower of the Year expanded on just how cool this moment was, giving fans a sneak peek at what’s to come next year.

“It’s unbelievable to be here right now enjoying the pumpkin and seeing all the joy it’s bringing to people. Seeing everything come to life is very rewarding and I love that we have the opportunity to share our pumpkin with so many people,” said Andrusz. “I grew up around pumpkins with my dad and never imagined we’d be here today with Raising Cane’s and Todd. Next year, we’re going for a 3,000+ pound pumpkin – we want a Guinness World Record!”

Karrueche spoke to BOSSIP at the event, where she talked about “falling in love with Cane’s” when she was in New Orleans filming Claws, before the restaurant made their way to L.A.

She also praised Graves and the whole Cane’s family for “always doing these really fun activations, collabing with the culture, and just having fun.”

Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

As for her own Halloween plans, the actress admitted she’s “not really feeling it” this year, as far as dressing up goes–So don’t expect to see any extravagant costumes from her on Instagram. But, she did already celebrate last weekend in a way that couldn’t be more appropriate for the occasion

“This year I’m keeping it very chill,” the star told BOSSIP. “I did a pumpkin decorating party for my nieces and nephews, so that was enough for me. Now, it’s all about the kids.”

Halloween traditions run deep at Raising Cane’s, going all the way back to 28 years ago, when Graves began gifting Crew “ghost pops,” Tootsie Pops wrapped in tissue with hand-drawn faces. Today, that small gesture has grown to include more than 65,000 Crew members worldwide, proving that the Halloween spirit is alive and well at Raising Cane’s.

The post EXCLUSIVE: Karrueche Tran Talks Halloween Plans & Praises Raising Cane’s For ‘Collabing With The Culture’ As They Debut 2,518-Pound Jack-O’-Lantern appeared first on Bossip.

EXCLUSIVE: Karrueche Tran Talks Halloween Plans & Praises Raising Cane’s For ‘Collabing With The Culture’ As They Debut 2,518-Pound Jack-O’-Lantern was originally published on bossip.com