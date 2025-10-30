Eternal The MC Talks Hip-Hop Evolution and Authenticity

Source: RadioOne Digital / Radio One Digital

Rapper and Shaw University alumnus Eternal the MC joined DJ Remedy on the “DJ Remedy Freestyles” podcast, discussing his journey in music, his influences, and the changing landscape of hip-hop.

Originally from Brooklyn but now a long-time North Carolina resident, Eternal the MC shared how his name reflects his artistic mission.

“I got to figure something real simple, real effective that embodies what I’m doing with my music and my message,” he explained.

His musical journey began at age eight, freestyling with his older brother. He cited hip-hop legends like The Notorious B.I.G. and Mos Def as major inspirations.

He credited Mos Def, now Yasin Bey, for giving him “the confidence to rap how I rap and be my authentic self and be dope.”

Eternal the MC described his sound as “authentic conversational hip hop” with a strong sense of “musicality,” influenced by his background in jazz and playing the trumpet. He aims to create cohesive projects with interludes and diverse sounds.

Beyond music, he holds a bachelor’s in psychology and is pursuing a master’s in clinical mental health counseling to become a therapist, emphasizing the need for mental health support in the Black community.

Reflecting on the evolution of hip-hop, he spoke on the debate between creating complex, substance-filled music versus simpler, more mainstream tracks. He believes that genuine artists will always find their audience.

“To the artist that’s getting it, that love what they’re doing, not compromising themselves… more power to you,” he stated. “I just say, you know, stay righteous in it.”