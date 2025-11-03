Mo’ Money Monday: Beware of New Text Job Scam

Source: General / Radio One

As the holiday season approaches, many people are on the hunt for extra income, and scammers know it. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), hundreds of people have already reported receiving fake job offers via text messages this year. These messages often look legitimate, but they’re designed to steal your personal information or money.

Before you get caught up in a “too good to be true” opportunity, here are six things the BBB says you should do if you receive a suspicious job text:



1. Read the Message Carefully

If the text is filled with spelling mistakes, poor grammar, or awkward phrasing, it’s a red flag. Scammers often rush messages or use translation tools, and it shows.



2. Be Wary of “Instant Hires”

If a company wants to hire you immediately, without an interview, background check, or even a phone call, it’s likely fake. Legitimate employers will always verify your identity before offering a position.



3. Research Before You Respond

Look up the company name online, along with the word “scam.” Check out the company’s official website or visit bbb.org to see if others have reported fake offers. You can also call the company directly using contact information from its verified site — not the number in the text.



4. Don’t Accept Jobs Involving Money Transfers

If a “job” asks you to deposit checks, move funds, or send money back, it’s a scam. Real employers will never pay you upfront or ask you to handle their money before you even start working.



5. Confirm You Actually Applied

If you’ve been applying for multiple positions, it’s easy to lose track. Before engaging, double-check that you applied for the job. If you didn’t, or if the offer details don’t match what you applied for, step away.



6. Never Click or Reply

Scammers use links to install malware or steal your information. Even a simple “Yes” reply can confirm your number is active, leading to more scam messages. Never share personal info like your address, Social Security number, or banking details through text.

