Free Food Giveaway Happening in Durham

If you or someone you know could use a little extra help this week, there’s a FREE food giveaway happening Monday, November 3, starting at 2:00 p.m. at 1209 N. Elizabeth Street, just east of downtown Durham.

According to the Durham Downtown Facebook Page, guests can arrive as early as 12:30 p.m. to sign in. When you arrive, check in at the tent to receive a number for your car. Vehicles will be called in numerical order to drive through and pick up food once distribution begins at 2:00 p.m.

There’s no ID or income verification required, and food will be available while supplies last. This event is hosted by Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church, helping ensure families in the community have access to fresh, free food as we head into the holiday season.