Hip-Hop Legend Turned Culinary Queen: Dr. Yolanda ‘Yo-Yo’ Whitaker Talks Serving Soul, Family & Flavor In Season 3 of ‘Downright Delicious’

Legendary lyricist nd philanthropist Dr. Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker is continuing to feed fans fresh flavor on AspireTV, serving up something delightfully different.

Now in its third season, her series Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo brings together family, flavor, and faith in one kitchen.

“The cooking show is my love language,” Yo-Yo told BOSSIP. “It’s a passion I’ve had for a long time. I’ve been cooking on the road for Too Short and his crew, the Lynch Mob, Cube and the gang. I’ve been cooking for my family and friends for many moons.”

Known for classic bars and bold energy, Yo-Yo’s always been a creative force. But on Downright Delicious, she trades the stage lights for stovetops, letting fans see the woman behind the mic.

“Although I’m a kitchen cooker and a party goer, a hip hop legend, an educator, a radio host; I think the fun is at home,” she explained. “This lane I’ve created is full circle for me. People get to see me and my family in a different kind of light.”

The AspireTV hit gives viewers a front-row seat to Yo-Yo’s real life, where garlic, laughter, and good music fill the air. She’s also not shy about showing off her flavor.

“You gonna smell garlic and hear music, you know what I mean? Depending on the music, I can cook two meals in one day if you let me,” she laughed. “I have company and I gotta show out, that means I gotta go to the store!”

The Recipe For Connection

Food has always been more than just a meal for Yo-Yo. It’s her way of showing love.

“It’s the art of showing love, creating a safe space for people to come in and feel appreciated without you buying their time,” she said. “My kids smell those onions, and they running down the stairs asking ‘Mom, you cooking?’”

When asked which dish takes her back to her roots, Yo-Yo didn’t hesitate.

“It’s my Spanish food, my Mexican food. I’m low-key Mexican and I’m okay, so I’m spicy with my dishes,” she joked. “I’m making burritos, fish tacos, refried beans over rice..and even though it’s burritos, it’s still a feast. And don’t forget the Cadillac Margarita with a little shot of Hennessy on the side. Everybody can’t hang with the big dog!” Source: Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo / AspireTV

A Family Affair

Of all her guests, one stood out the most.

“The best has been my mother,” Yo-Yo said proudly. “Having my mother in that kitchen reminds me of being 17, leaving home to tour the world. To come back and cook with her, and have her respect my kitchen, that’s full circle. My mom is probably my best guest. Mama Mia, that gangster!”

Yo-Yo says her mother taught her the golden rule of cooking: never leave the kitchen until it’s right.

“You can follow a recipe, but make it your own,” she said. “I always put a timer on because my ADD won’t let me sit still, but my mother..she doesn’t leave the kitchen. One trick she gave me is: it’s your kitchen, it’s to your liking. Taste your food. Don’t leave it until it’s right.”

Boss Brunch Energy & Sisterhood

One standout episode this season features Yo-Yo’s “Boss Brunch,” celebrating women in business, beauty, and fashion. For her, it’s more about growth and sisterhood, than just good food.

“It took me a long time to even know how to be a friend,” she admitted. “It wasn’t until I had a real friend that made me realize I was a fake friend. The sisterhood is so important. To have someone you can share a recipe with is very important.”

Yo-Yo even cooks virtually with her girlfriends.

“We go to the market and sit on FaceTime and cook for our families,” she said. “That’s our motivation, that’s sisterhood. Cooking, cocktails, and conversation. It helps people get back on track and reminds them that you are worthy.”

Grounded In Faith, Fueled By Love

Outside of the kitchen, Yo-Yo’s still the same trailblazer: a two-time recipient of President Biden’s Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and an honorary doctor in humanitarianism.

“It feels good to be humbled. It feels good to be loved. It feels good to give love,” she said. “It’s growth, it’s love, it’s being settled, it’s being happy.”

When it comes to balance and longevity, she says the answer is simple:

“Prayer. That’s my recipe. I get up, I show up, I make time for my family. I’m not chasing money, I know what it means now. It feels good to be at peace, to be in the kitchen cooking, to entertain, and to let the world see young women who grew up with me doing the same.”

Final Taste

Whether she’s dropping wisdom or whipping up wings, Yo-Yo proves that real flavor comes from love, legacy, and laughter.

“It’s nothing like good vibes, great food, and greater company,” Yo-Yo said with a smile. “That’s downright delicious.”

Catch Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo Thursdays at 8 PM ET on AspireTV. Where dishes tell a story, guests get fed, and episodes remind us why Black women are still defining the meaning of legendary.

