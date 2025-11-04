Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

NFL Trade Deadline Player Tracker 2025

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, leaving fans talking about one of the most action-packed periods in recent memory.

This year’s deadline wasn’t just about minor roster tweaks or depth additions; it was a showcase of bold, blockbuster moves that could reshape the league’s landscape.

Teams across the league took big swings, trading away cornerstone players and future assets in pursuit of immediate success.

While these trades come with undeniable risks, they also present the opportunity for massive rewards.

For some franchises, it’s a chance to solidify their playoff hopes or make a deep postseason run.

For others, it’s about building for the future with fresh talent and draft capital.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the ripple effects of these deals will be felt for seasons to come.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: this year’s trade deadline was a masterclass in high-stakes decision-making, where teams bet big on their vision for success.

Take a look below to see which NFL players are headed where.

