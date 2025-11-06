Free Food Distribution Events Across the Triangle This Month

Source: Timara Wright / Maramac Studios

Several free food distribution events are scheduled to take place across the Triangle to support local families. These events are open to the public at no cost and with no registration required, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Hopkins Chapel Baptist Church, Zebulon

Sunday, November 9, 2025

PORCH Emergency Food Distribution

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 📍 McDougle Middle School, Chapel Hill

Hosted by PORCH Chapel Hill, this event provides emergency groceries to residents.

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Bennett Baptist Church, Bennett

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Chapel Hill Food Distribution Event

9:30 a.m. | 📍 Eubanks Road Park and Ride Lot, Chapel Hill

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Parktown Food Hub Open Distribution Day

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | 📍 Parktown Food Hub, Durham

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Central Carolina Community College — Center for Workforce Innovation, Sanford

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Saint Augustine’s University Athletic Complex, Raleigh

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Chapel Hill Food Distribution Event

9:30 a.m. | 📍 Eubanks Road Park and Ride Lot, Chapel Hill



Monday, December 1, 2025

Free Food Distribution at Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church

2:00 p.m. | 📍 Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church, Durham



Community members are encouraged to arrive early, bring reusable bags if possible, and check local event pages or organizers for updates before attending.

