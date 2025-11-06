Free Food Distribution Events Across the Triangle This Month
Several free food distribution events are scheduled to take place across the Triangle to support local families. These events are open to the public at no cost and with no registration required, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, November 6, 2025
Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Hopkins Chapel Baptist Church, Zebulon
Sunday, November 9, 2025
PORCH Emergency Food Distribution
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 📍 McDougle Middle School, Chapel Hill
Hosted by PORCH Chapel Hill, this event provides emergency groceries to residents.
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Bennett Baptist Church, Bennett
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Chapel Hill Food Distribution Event
9:30 a.m. | 📍 Eubanks Road Park and Ride Lot, Chapel Hill
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Parktown Food Hub Open Distribution Day
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | 📍 Parktown Food Hub, Durham
Thursday, November 20, 2025
Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Central Carolina Community College — Center for Workforce Innovation, Sanford
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Saint Augustine’s University Athletic Complex, Raleigh
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Chapel Hill Food Distribution Event
9:30 a.m. | 📍 Eubanks Road Park and Ride Lot, Chapel Hill
Monday, December 1, 2025
Free Food Distribution at Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church
2:00 p.m. | 📍 Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church, Durham
Community members are encouraged to arrive early, bring reusable bags if possible, and check local event pages or organizers for updates before attending.