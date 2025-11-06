Listen Live
Free Food Distribution Events Across the Triangle This Month

Free food distribution events are happening across the Triangle this month, offering groceries and essential items to local families at no cost.

Published on November 5, 2025

Urban League Food Drive
Several free food distribution events are scheduled to take place across the Triangle to support local families. These events are open to the public at no cost and with no registration required, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, November 6, 2025
Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Hopkins Chapel Baptist Church, Zebulon

Sunday, November 9, 2025
PORCH Emergency Food Distribution
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 📍 McDougle Middle School, Chapel Hill
Hosted by PORCH Chapel Hill, this event provides emergency groceries to residents.

Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Bennett Baptist Church, Bennett

Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Chapel Hill Food Distribution Event
9:30 a.m. | 📍 Eubanks Road Park and Ride Lot, Chapel Hill

Thursday, November 13, 2025
Parktown Food Hub Open Distribution Day
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | 📍 Parktown Food Hub, Durham

Thursday, November 20, 2025
Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Central Carolina Community College — Center for Workforce Innovation, Sanford

Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Free Food Giveaway with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 📍 Saint Augustine’s University Athletic Complex, Raleigh

Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Chapel Hill Food Distribution Event
9:30 a.m. | 📍 Eubanks Road Park and Ride Lot, Chapel Hill

Monday, December 1, 2025
Free Food Distribution at Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church
2:00 p.m. | 📍 Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church, Durham

Community members are encouraged to arrive early, bring reusable bags if possible, and check local event pages or organizers for updates before attending.

Find more information here.

