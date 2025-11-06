Today is National Stress Awareness Day

Today marks National Stress Awareness Day, which falls on the first Wednesday of every November. It’s a day designed to shine a light on how stress affects our mental and physical health. Especially with everything going on right now, the government shutdown, SNAP benefits pausing, and rising financial worries, this reminder to care for yourself couldn’t come at a better time.

Why This Day Matters

Stress is more than just feeling frazzled. It’s your body and brain reacting to pressure or threats. That’s normal in small doses. But when pressure becomes constant and prolonged, stress can turn harmful. Over time, unmanaged stress can contribute to issues like high blood pressure, poor sleep, weakened immunity, and mental-health struggles.

By dedicating one day to awareness, we give ourselves the chance to stop, breathe, reflect, and choose new habits. The holidays, the job hustle, family obligations: these all add extra layers of pressure. National Stress Awareness Day reminds us we’re not alone in this, and help is real.

Simple Moves Worth Making Today

Take five minutes right now to do a deep-breathing exercise: inhale for five seconds, hold for four, exhale for five. Your nervous system will thank you.

Ask yourself: What's one thing I'm doing that I can't control—and how can I shift my energy away from it?

Move your body. A walk around the block or 15 minutes of stretching can lower stress hormones.

Reach out. If your stress is heavy or persistent, talk to someone. A friend, a counselor, a mentor. It matters.