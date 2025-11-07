Queen Naija Gets Real About Social Media, Turning 30, & New EP

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

R&B sensation Queen Naija recently joined The Morning Hustle for a candid conversation, spilling the tea on everything from her new EP, “30,” to the pressures of fame and her personal growth. The Detroit native opened up about her journey as an artist and what fans can expect from her evolving sound.

Diving into her new EP, Queen Naija shared that “30” was a chance to step outside her comfort zone. Working with legendary producers like No I.D. and Pooh Bear, she experimented with different sounds, including Afrobeats on the track “What You’re Looking For.” While she loves showing her versatility, she assured fans her heart remains with the heartfelt, emotional ballads that pull on the heartstrings and define her core sound.



The conversation also turned to her more sensual single, “Rain.” Queen Naija explained that while she usually avoids being too raunchy, she wanted to create a tasteful, sensual track that came from her own perspective. She prefers leaving things to the imagination, a contrast to some of the more explicit trends in modern R&B, allowing her to stay true to herself while still exploring mature themes.

Queen also got real about the challenges of social media. From fans misinterpreting a birthday celebration as a proposal to creating false narratives from video clips, she admitted the constant scrutiny can be frustrating. However, she finds peace by logging off and focusing on her real life, reminding herself that the opinions of strangers online don’t define her reality.

Finally, reflecting on turning 30, Queen explained the milestone brought a new sense of boldness, confidence, and acceptance. The title track, “30,” was like a diary entry, capturing the chaotic feelings of entering a new decade and the desire to get life in order. She feels that 30 is the new 25—a sexy age she’s happy to embrace.

