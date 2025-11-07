[VIDEO] Bun B Keeps in Trill about the Problem with AI Music

Source: @the.yenhouse / @the.yenhouse

Artists everywhere are grappling with a hot and complex topic: The rise of AI in music. When Bun B and Cory Mo stopped by 97.9 The Box to promote their new album Way More Trill (out now!), the two didn’t shy away from sharing real-talk about the creative and ethical problems posed by AI in music. They acknowledged that while AI tools may offer new ways to create and experiment, there’s a big question of what gets lost when human-feel, authenticity and cultural roots are overshadowed by algorithms.

The conversation isn’t happening in a vacuum. For example, the song Heart on My Sleeve (by the pseudonymous creator Ghostwriter977) used AI-generated vocals mimicking Drake and The Weeknd, and caused a major stir in the industry. Meanwhile, acclaimed producer Timbaland has gone full-tilt into AI with the launch of his new entertainment venture Stage Zero and its first fully AI-generated artist, TaTa Taktumi.

So when Bun B & Cory Mo discussed the topic with J-Mac of Good Morning H-Town, it wasn’t just commentary.. it was a front-row pass to a turning point.

Check out the clip below.

