Lunatic Malik Gets Real About Life, Loss, and Faith on DJ Remedy Pod

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

South Carolina artist Lunatic Malik recently joined DJ Remedy on the DJ Remedy Freestyle podcast, delivering a powerful interview that touched on his music, personal tragedy, and unwavering faith.

The rapper, whose sound is influenced by DMX, J. Cole, and Tupac, offered listeners an intimate look into the inspiration behind his track, “Rules of Life.”

The song directly addresses the immense pain of losing his daughter, a tragedy he attributes to medical negligence.

“Losing my daughter is the worst pain I done felt,” Malik shared. “Because I was in a situation where I couldn’t help.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He uses his music as an outlet to process his grief and to speak his truth, encouraging others to advocate for themselves and their loved ones.

“Definitely don’t take no for an answer,” he advised.

Beyond personal struggles, Malik’s music carries a message of self-protection, faith, and unity. He emphasizes the importance of standing firm in your beliefs and staying true to yourself.

“Don’t fear no man and keep your faith in God,” he raps in “Rules of Life.”

This theme of resilience is a cornerstone of his work.

“You just gotta keep the faith and stay strong and stay true to yourself and just keep going,” Malik told Remedy.

In addition to his music career, the versatile artist is involved in creating his own fragrances, designing apparel, and running a food service.

Lunatic Malik continues to build his platform by speaking truth to power and encouraging his listeners to persevere through life’s toughest challenges.