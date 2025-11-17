Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals Across The Triangle

Several organizations across the Triangle area are offering free meals for families across the Triangle. With several in the community feeling the strain of rising costs across the country, several locations like churches, Meals on Wheels and community centers want to ensure everyone has a meal and a sense of community during the holiday season.

Here’s a list of events happening where you can find a free meal or resources to prepare for Thanksgiving.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office & Mount Moriah Community Church, Raleigh Partnering with Wal-Mart to distribute turkeys and non-perishable food in the community before Thanksgiving.

Saturday, Nov. 22, at 1500 Garner Road.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. White Rock Baptist Church, Durham A.S. Hunter Lodge #825 Non-Parielle Chapter #648 hosting turkey giveaway

Saturday, Nov. 22, at 3400 Fayetteville Street.

First come first serve. Begins at 11 a.m. Wave Church Ministries of Durham Community turkey giveaway, including canned foods, beverages, hygiene products, and turkey.

Saturday, Nov. 22, at 2605 Carver Street.

First come first serve. Begins at 11 a.m. Wake Forest Police Department The Wake Forest Police Department is giving away 1,200 frozen turkeys and also accepting community donations. Donation drop-off is Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 225 S Taylor St.

Turkey Drive is Nov. 24, at 149 E. Holding Avenue.

7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Catch the Fire Church, Durham Goal is to distibute 225 families with meals and create a community event with love and connection.

Sunday, Nov. 23, at 100 Pleasant Drive.

12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Food Distribution at Eubanks Park-and-Ride Lot, Chapel Hill Every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month

Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 2000 Eubanks Road.

9:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway at 94th Street Pub, Durham 200 meals are being given away for curbside pickup for Thanksgiving at The Pub in Woodcroft Shopping Center. 1 meal per person.

Thursday, Nov. 27, at 4711 Hope Valley Road.

First come first serve. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Durham Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Community Dinner Every year, the Durham Rescue Mission holds a free Thanksgiving community dinner to feed those in need.

Thursday, Nov. 27, at 1201 East Main Street.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Event held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

