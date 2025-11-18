B2K & Bow Wow Announce 2026 Boys 4 Life Reunion Tour

Source: Black Promoters Collective / Radio One Cincinnati

R&B-pop sensations B2K are reuniting once again! This time, they’re joining forces with rap icon Bow Wow for the highly anticipated Boys 4 Life Tour, a 28-city run powered by the Black Promoters Collective.

The tour kicks off Feb. 12, 2026, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

This marks a full-circle moment for B2K and Bow Wow, who first toured together on 2002’s Scream Tour II. The upcoming run will feature a stacked lineup of special guests, including Amerie, Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boyz, Pretty Ricky, Jeremih, Waka Flocka Flame, and Young Joc.

Named after “Boys 4 Life” from B2K’s Pandemonium! album, the tour began generating buzz after the group’s surprise reunion performance at the 2025 BET Awards. Bow Wow, who recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut album Beware of Dog, shared his excitement in a statement.

“With my 25-year anniversary in the music industry, I’m excited to finally bring this tour to life and give the fans what they’ve been waiting for,” he said.

Fans won’t just be getting a tour. According to a press release, both B2K and Bow Wow have new albums on the way, set to drop in February 2026 through BPC Music Group.

Presale tickets go live Thursday (Nov. 20) from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time using the code BPC. General on-sale begins Friday (Nov. 21) at 10 a.m. local time.

Feb 12 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

– Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena Feb 13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

– Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena Feb 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC

– Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC Feb 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

– Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center Feb 21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

– Memphis, TN @ FedExForum Feb 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

– St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena Mar 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

– Chicago, IL @ United Center Mar 6 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

– Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center Mar 7 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

– Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center Mar 8 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

– Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena Mar 12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

– Houston, TX @ Toyota Center Mar 13 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

– New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center Mar 14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

– Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena Mar 20 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

– Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena Mar 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

– Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena Mar 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

– Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum Mar 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

– Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center Mar 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

– Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center Mar 29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

– Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena Apr 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

– Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum Apr 3 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

– Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena Apr 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

– Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center Apr 5 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

– Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center Apr 11 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

– Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena Apr 12 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

– Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena Apr 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center at CSU

– Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center at CSU Apr 18 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

– Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum Apr 19 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

Tickets and more details are available at blackpromoterscollective.com.