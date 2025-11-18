Evvie McKinney Talks Broadway Ambitions, New EP & Hair Care

Evvie McKinney Talks New EP, Wanting To Join ‘Dreamgirls’ On Broadway, and How She Saved Her Hair

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Gospel and inspirational artist Evvie McKinney dropped by for an exclusive “Morning After Interview” with on TheMorningHustle.com with our very own digital producer, JeremiahLikeTheBible, and she brought all the energy. The Memphis native got real about her journey, her new EP It Ain’t Over, and her growing business ventures. From Broadway aspirations to her deep-rooted faith, Evvie held nothing back.



First up, Jeremiah had to ask about her throwing her hat in the ring with a Dreamgirls “audition” pitch on social making waves online. Evvie confirmed she’s shooting her shot for the role of Deena Jones, sharing that she would love to return to her stage-play roots from high school. While she admits her acting skills might be a “little rusty,” her powerful voice is more than ready for Broadway. We’re putting in a good word for her!

Beyond the music, Evvie is stepping into the beauty industry with her “Blessed and Beautiful Holy Hair Growth Oil.” She shared that after doing the big chop due to damage and seeing her daughter deal with cradle cap, she turned to prayer and research. This led her to create an all-natural, herbal-infused oil inspired by traditional methods. Evvie is passionate about providing a product that actually works, helping others embrace their natural hair without harmful chemicals.

Evvie’s Memphis roots shine through in her music, which she describes as having that “fat back” sound—a soulful mix of powerful drums and guitars. Her new EP, It Ain’t Over, is a testament to her journey through a trying season. She hopes the project encourages listeners to trust God, pursue their dreams, and remember that no matter the circumstances, it’s not over. The full interview is a powerful dose of inspiration you don’t want to miss.

