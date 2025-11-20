Here We Go: Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Says Financier ‘Had Dirt’ On Donald Trump, Trump Signs Bill To Release Epstein Files

Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

Donald Trump has signed the bill passed by the House and the Senate to release the files that the Department of Justice collected on Jeffrey Epstein and the bevy of sex crimes he was convicted of committing. It is said that those files contain the names of several politicians from both sides of the aisle as well as other public figures who are likely scared to death of potential repercussions that are come.

Many have speculated that Trump will be outed in the release of the files and recent comments by Epstein’s brother further grounds those suspicions.

Via AOL:

“He didn’t tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump,” Mark insisted to host Chris Cuomo. “You could see in the emails, Trump could deny it all he wants, but it’s pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie.”

He continued: “I’ve been recently told the reason they’re going to be releasing these things, and the reason for the flip is that they’re sanitizing these files,” he continued. “There’s a facility in Winchester, Virginia, where they’re scrubbing the files to take Republican names out of it. That’s what I was told by a pretty good source.”





According to NBCNews, now that the bill is signed, Attorney General Pam Bondi has 30 days to release all the files in question however, there is fine print in the bill that allows Bondi to redact or withhold information that might impede federal investigation. Those redactions could become controversial if rumors of politically biased editing come to fruition.

Democrats appear perfectly comfortable with some of their own being burned by the release, Republicans…not so much.

With all the talk of how politics has influenced everything surround the Epstein files, what’s often lost in the conversation are the victims who have been fighting tooth-and-nail to see to it that all those involved with the crimes that have upended their lives are held accountable. Without their bravery and perseverance, this moment might not have ever arrived. One of those victims, Virginia Guiffre, spent the last days of her lift speaking out against Epstein before she took her own life back in April.

“This moment is nothing short of monumental: for Virginia, for her survivor sisters, and for all those who have fought so hard to ensure their stories are finally seen, heard, and believed. Their courage is a force that moved mountains,” Sky Roberts, Giuffre’s brother, said in a statement with his wife, Amanda, one of Giuffre’s brothers, Danny Wilson, and Wilson’s wife, Lanette Wilson. We will be watching everything surrounding the Epstein files very closely for the next several weeks leading up to their release.

